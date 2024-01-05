Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
