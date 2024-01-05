Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

AJG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

