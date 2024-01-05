Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 21,229 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
