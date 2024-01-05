Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $123.83 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

