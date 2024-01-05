ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,444.0 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.22.
ASMPT Company Profile
