ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,444.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

