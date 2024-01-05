Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

AWH opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

