Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVDA stock opened at $479.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

