Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $547.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

