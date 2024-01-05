ATB Capital Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU stock opened at C$26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.09 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.89%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

