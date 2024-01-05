Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

