AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.15.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.43. The company has a market cap of C$534.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.80.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.