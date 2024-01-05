AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.15.
AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
