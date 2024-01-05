AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $39,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,558.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,619.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,546.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

