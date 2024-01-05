Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

