Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

