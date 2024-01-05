Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.