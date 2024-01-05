Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

