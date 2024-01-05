Bank of America Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.40

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.30. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2010369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

