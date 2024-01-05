Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $35.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

