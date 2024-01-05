Barclays Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $59.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Comerica by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

