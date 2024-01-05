Barclays Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $116.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

