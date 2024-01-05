Barclays Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $493.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $437.00 to $493.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.10.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

