Barclays Initiates Coverage on Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.08.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $212.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock worth $268,391,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

