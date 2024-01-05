Barclays Initiates Coverage on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $474.50 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.