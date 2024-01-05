Barclays Initiates Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

