Barclays Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $43.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

