Barclays Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $212.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $186.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $495.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

