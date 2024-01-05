Barclays Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

