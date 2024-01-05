Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.94.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 706,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

