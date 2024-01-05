Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) PT Raised to $141.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $736.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.