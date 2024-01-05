Barrington Research Increases Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $100.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cimpress by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 22.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

