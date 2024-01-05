BCE (NYSE:BCE) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BCE by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after buying an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,492,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

