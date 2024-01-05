Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
