Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

