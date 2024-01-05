Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
