BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $625,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

