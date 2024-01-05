BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.