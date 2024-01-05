Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 25,000 Shares

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,097.29).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher Mills purchased 100,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($36,928.56).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Bigblu Broadband stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.40. Bigblu Broadband plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.88 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.92).

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

