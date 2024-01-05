Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

BPTH opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

