Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $260.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

