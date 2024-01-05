Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Birks Group
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.