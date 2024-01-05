Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Shares of BX opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

