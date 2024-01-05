Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.