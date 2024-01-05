Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 394.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.