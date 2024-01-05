Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brady Stock Down 0.7 %

Brady stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

