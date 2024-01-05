Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 86.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

