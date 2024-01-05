Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,694.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

