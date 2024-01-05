Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:BFH opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,060. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bread Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

