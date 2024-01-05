Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,652 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

