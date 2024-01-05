Brokerages Set Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT at $23.67

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

