Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$27.83

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

ACQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE ACQ opened at C$22.64 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.43. The stock has a market cap of C$534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.