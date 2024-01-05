Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$27.83

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.
ACQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
