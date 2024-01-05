Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $110.88

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $1,171,710.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,800,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $1,171,710.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,891 shares in the company, valued at $62,800,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,149,573.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,694,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,733,162. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business's revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

