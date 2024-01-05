Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price at $53.11

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

